VIDEO shows goons hired by a landgrabber raiding a home in South B and violently attacking a family as they attempt to evict them (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - A family in Nairobi's South B estate is living in fear following an attack by a group of goons said to have been hired by a powerful land grabber to evict them.

According to information shared online, the family claims that individuals seeking control of the property enlisted a gang to forcibly evict them from their home.

A video circulating on social media shows a group of men storming the compound, some armed with stones and other crude weapons.

The footage captures a chaotic scene as the attackers move through the property, while family members can be heard screaming and calling for help.

The incident has sparked outrage among Kenyans online, with many calling on law enforcement agencies to investigate the matter and ensure those responsible are held accountable.

The case comes amid growing public concern over reports of criminal gangs being used to enforce illegal evictions and settle disputes on behalf of powerful cartels.

Watch the video>>> below

Why are we normalising this? Armed goons allegedly sent by a land grabber storming a widow’s home in South B, Nairobi, to force her out of her own property.



This is not just a land dispute, it’s intimidation, impunity and a breakdown of basic protection for the vulnerable. If… pic.twitter.com/JbL0BfBmj4 — Raskin Oyugi (@Raskinoyugi) June 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST