Country of goons! Businessman left counting losses after hired goons stormed his car wash armed with pangas and knives and destroyed water tanks (VIDEO)







Saturday, June 20, 2026 - A businessman in Nairobi’s Huruma Estate has been left counting heavy losses after a group of rowdy goons armed with pangas and knives stormed his car wash and vandalized property.

The distraught businessman took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate the incident, saying the attackers descended on his premises and deliberately destroyed his water storage tanks, dealing a major blow to his business.

According to his account, the gang slashed and damaged two water tanks with capacities of 10,000 litres and 5,000 litres, leaving him with significant losses.

“There are youths that came from nowhere and did me bad. They came with pangas and knives and started cutting my water tanks at my car wash. What amazes me is that there was a lady in the group. My both ten thousand and five thousand litres tanks all gone. Back to zero,” he tweeted.

The businessman did not disclose the motive behind the attack, but the incident has sparked concern among Kenyans amid increasing reports of criminal gangs being used to intimidate, harass and destroy property.





The one in red is a woman. But iko sawa to. https://t.co/QjjSesvtGL pic.twitter.com/UleLD39yYc — Daktari Ya Wamama (@OmugaBash) June 19, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST