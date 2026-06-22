VIDEO of KANYARI’s daughter making her step-dad’s hair causes a buzz - KANYARI has gone to court seeking custody for his kids (WATCH)

Monday, June 22, 2026 - Social media is buzzing after a video of Pastor Kanyari’s teenage daughter, Sky Victor, attending to her stepdad’s hair surfaced online, amid an ongoing child-custody dispute involving the controversial preacher and the stepfather, identified as Tash.
The clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with a section
of users expressing discomfort over the video and urging the pastor to step in
and take custody of his children.
The development comes after Pastor Kanyari recently went on
a rant during a church service, accusing Tash of manipulating his children and
influencing their relationship with close friends and family members.
He further alleged that his children have distanced
themselves from relatives and are heavily influenced by Tash’s guidance, which
he described as concerning.
Kanyari also accused Tash of over-exposing the children on
social media, saying it could negatively affect their upbringing.
“Prophet Kanyari should take care of his children, or else
he will face consequences he won't believe,” one social media user commented on
the video>>>
KANYARI’s daughter making her step-dad’s hair pic.twitter.com/qPTkk578aH— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 22, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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