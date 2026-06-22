





Monday, June 22, 2026 - Kenyan singer, Nadia Mukami, has broken her silence following her former partner, Arrow Bwoy’s defeat to Ugandan influencer and boxer Shakib Cham Lutaaya at the highly publicised Vurugu 2.0 celebrity boxing event in Nairobi.

The match, fuelled by weeks of online banter between Arrow Bwoy and Shakib, which drew massive attention across East Africa, was one of the most anticipated bouts.

Shakib made light work of Arrow Bwoy with a technical knockout.

Following the loss, Nadia, who was at ringside, took to social media with words of encouragement for her former partner.

“To Baba Watoto, for a first fight, you tried a lot!!! Your first time in the arena and you did it!!! You brought showbiz and skills as that was the most anticipated match of Vurugu 2 because of you!” she wrote.

She urged him to ignore criticism and trolls:

“People are talking about Arrow Bwoy! That’s enough! Ignore the hate and the memes; some can’t even survive half a round.”

“Now up you go! Keep training. Big stages ahead.”

Nadia also responded to critics who accused her of being desperate.

“To the people saying Nadia is desperate, NO! I just decided to embrace healthy co-parenting.”

“I am too bubbly to carry hate in my heart. I am too tiny to carry the burden of hate in my heart; that’s too heavy for me,” she explained.

Nadia, who shares two children with Arrow Bwoy, stunned fans last month when she confirmed their split.

“Over the past few months, I made the difficult decision to go separate ways with my partner… This has not been an easy journey for either of us, especially because we were not only partners in life, but also parents to young children who mean the world to us,” she revealed.

Adding: “I have hoped and prayed that things would have been different for the last 1 and half years… I fought soo hard but I guess I lost.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST