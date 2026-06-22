VERA SIDIKA spotted partying with her BEN 10 boyfriend, TIPSY GEE, after disputing reports he defrauded her of huge sums of money (VIDEO)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - City socialite Vera Sidika was captured on camera enjoying a night out with her Ben 10 boyfriend, Tipsy Gee, at a newly-launched club along Thika Road.

In the video, the two are seen in a lively mood as they party the night away, with Tipsy Gee appearing close to Vera and at one point whispering to her as they interacted in the club.

The outing comes just days after Vera dismissed circulating claims that Tipsy Gee had accessed her bank accounts and defrauded her of large sums of money.

At the time, Vera strongly denied the allegations, describing her boyfriend as kind and straightforward, and urging the public to ignore what she termed as baseless rumours.

She further rubbished claims that Tipsy Gee was dating her for financial gain, insisting that he has never asked her for money or borrowed even a single cent.

Watch the video>>> below

Vera Sidika And Her Boyfriend Tipsy Gee Spotted Partying Together At The Syndicate pic.twitter.com/0nNXR0jYaB — NAIROBI GOSSIP CLUB (@NairobiGossips) June 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST