Media personality CIRU MURIUKI breaks silence on hurtful “red thigh woman” label after death of her fiancé CHARLES OUDA

Monday, June 22, 2026
- Media personality, Ciru Muriuki, has opened up about the hurtful “red thigh”
labels directed at her following the death of her fiancé, actor Charles Ouda.
Speaking on the latest episode of the Mic Cheque Podcast,
the former NTV and BBC journalist addressed the origins of the claims and how
she has navigated the online storm.
The phrase “red thigh woman” stems from Kikuyu culture,
traditionally referring to a woman believed to be cursed after losing several
partners to death.
“After Charlie’s death, people called me a red thigh
woman.”
“Apparently, it comes from Kikuyu culture, where when a
woman has lost seven partners in a row, that’s when she’s called red thigh.” She explained.
She clarified that many of the men linked to her were simply
friends or acquaintances.
Addressing rumours about the late radio presenter, Saliva
Vic, she said they were close friends and had a “talking stage,” but never
dated.
She also dismissed claims of dating an Asian man or studying
at USIU:
“I have never been in USIU, I was never a student of USIU
and I’ve never dated an Asian man.”
“People were just coming up with stories.”
She expressed shock at the timing of the rumours, noting how
painful it was to face such fabrications while mourning.
Despite the grief of the past two years, Muriuki said her
40s have given her confidence.
“This is my best decade. I no longer seek to impress
society or fit into safe boxes.”
She also announced the upcoming second season of her podcast
Undiscovered, admitting that it has been difficult to restart without
Charlie, but affirming she is ready to return to the media space.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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