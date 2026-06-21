VERA SIDIKA breaks silence on claims that she was robbed of money through fraud by her BEN 10 boyfriend, TIPSY GEE







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - City socialite, Vera Sidika, has responded to allegations that she was robbed of an unknown amount of money by her Ben 10 boyfriend, Tipsy Gee, a popular rapper.

Viral rumors on social media had indicated that Tipsy Gee conspired with fraudsters to access Vera Sidika’s bank accounts and steal huge sums of money.

However, Vera has rubbished the claims through a post shared on her social media pages.

She lashed out at those tarnishing her boyfriend’s image and dismissed the allegations as baseless.

“Let me be very clear. Nobody has ever stolen from me. Not even a single dollar. I’m far too smart to be conned,” she posted.

Vera went on to defend her boyfriend, describing him as humble, respectful and kind.

She further revealed that Tipsy Gee has never borrowed money from her, not even a single dollar, contrary to claims being circulated online.

Check out her post





The Kenyan DAILY POST