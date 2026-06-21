Machakos County ICT officer dies after his drink was spiked by MCHELE LADIES at a newly-launched club - Rest in peace ALFONSE MATEE (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 21, 2026 - A Machakos County Government ICT officer has reportedly died after his drink was spiked by suspected “mchele ladies”.

The deceased, identified as Alfonse Matee, was out enjoying drinks with his workmates at a newly-launched club near Makutano Junction when the incident occurred.

His drink was spiked, leading to a suspected overdose.

His body was later discovered along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway and was taken to Machakos Level Five Hospital mortuary.

His colleagues are also said to have lost an undisclosed amount of money after falling victim to the same group of women.

The late Alfonse was described by those who knew him as an ICT expert and a well-known tech enthusiast within the county government.

Authorities are yet to give an official statement as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST