Unknown individuals raid the home of Juja Farm Chief and torch her vehicle (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - The Juja Farm Chief is counting losses after unknown individuals raided her home during the night and set her vehicle ablaze.

Photos shared online show the extent of the damage, with the vehicle completely burnt and reduced to a shell following the incident.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and authorities have launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident as well as identify those responsible.

The shocking attack has sparked concern among residents, with many calling for swift action from security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Police officers visited the scene and began collecting evidence as part of ongoing investigations.

No injuries have been reported so far, and the Chief is said to be safe despite the attack on her property.

See photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST