Heartbreaking PHOTO! Mother to murdered college LADY, ELIZABETH NGINA, was overwhelmed by grief after receiving the tragic news







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - Detectives have launched investigations into the brutal murder of 21-year-old Elizabeth Ngina Mulwa, a student at Thika Technical Training Institute.

Mulwa’s body was discovered inside her rented room, with some body parts missing.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear, with residents raising questions over the horrific manner in which she lost her life.

Reports further indicate that Ngina sustained multiple stab wounds to her back.

Police have since arrested her boyfriend in connection with the student's death and are continuing with investigations to establish what transpired.

In a heartbreaking scene, Ngina’s mother was overwhelmed by grief after receiving the devastating news of her daughter’s death.

She was photographed being comforted by a family member after visiting Thika Police Station in search of answers regarding the circumstances surrounding her daughter's killing.

The tragic incident has left family members, friends and fellow students in shock as they await justice for the slain student.

The Kenyan DAILY POST