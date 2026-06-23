She had been stabbed 32 times - ELIZABETH NGINA’s family breaks down as they narrate her horrific murder! She was only 21 (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - The family of slain college student Elizabeth Ngina is demanding justice following her brutal murder.

Speaking to the media, family members were overcome with grief as they recounted the tragic death of the 21-year-old student at Thika Technical Training Institute.

According to the family, Elizabeth was stabbed 32 times before being beheaded in the horrific attack.

Her head is still missing, leaving relatives struggling to come to terms with the shocking incident.

“We don’t know where her head is. How can someone just cut off her head? She was almost done with her studies, and we were looking forward to what the future held for her,” a family member said.

The brutal killing has sparked outrage and renewed calls for justice, with loved ones urging investigators to ensure those responsible are brought to book.

Police have arrested her boyfriend in connection with the murder, and investigations are ongoing.

Watch the heartbreaking video>>> below

ELIZABETH NGINA’s family breaks down as they narrate her ordeal pic.twitter.com/iIo44GKeHO — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST