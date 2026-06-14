‘Focus on your life, don’t chase women’ - Man advises fellow men and reveals how his sister dates multiple men who all believe they’re her only boyfriend (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A man has stirred online debate after using his sister’s love life as an example to urge men to focus on improving their lives instead of chasing women.

“I have three sisters. When I tell guys to focus on their lives, they think I’m joking.”

“One of my sisters can call five different guys in a day, and all of them believe they’re her boyfriend,” he revealed.

In the viral video, he claims that one admirer even sends his sister a percentage of his salary every month, convinced that he is her only partner.

He concludes by warning men who chase women instead of focusing on improving themselves that they will eventually end up broke and heartbroken.

Watch the video>>> below

‘Focus on your life, don’t chase women’ - Man advises fellow men and reveals how his sister dates multiple men who all believe they’re her only boyfriend pic.twitter.com/EN0DARsZra — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST