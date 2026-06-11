





Thursday, June 11, 2026 - The British High Commission in Kenya has firmly denied allegations that personnel from the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK) were involved in policing protests in Nanyuki on Tuesday, June 9th.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 11th, the Commission clarified: “No BATUK personnel were involved in the policing of protests in Nanyuki on 9th June 2026.”

The denial comes after images circulated online suggesting individuals in British military attire were seen during the demonstrations.

The Commission explained that any uniforms observed had been misappropriated and confirmed that it had raised concerns with Kenyan authorities.

“British military uniform was misappropriated and we have raised concerns with the Kenyan authorities,” the statement added.

The protests in Nanyuki were sparked by opposition to the establishment of a U.S.-backed Ebola quarantine centre at the Laikipia Air Base.

Demonstrations turned violent, with clashes between protesters and police leading to reports of at least one fatality.

Public outcry has grown over the proposed facility, with residents questioning Kenya’s selection as the host and raising fears about national health security.

Despite legal challenges, the Kenyan Government appears determined to proceed with the facility.

The U.S has pledged an additional Ksh2.59 billion (US$20 million) to support Ebola preparedness in Kenya and three other East African nations, bringing its total regional contribution to over Ksh28.4 billion (US$220 million).

The Kenyan DAILY POST