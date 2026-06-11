American traders petition DONALD TRUMP to intervene over Kenya’s ‘harsh’ business rules







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - American meat exporters have urged President Donald Trump’s administration to pressure Kenya into removing what they describe as restrictive trade barriers that hinder U.S exports.

The appeal was made on Wednesday, June 10th, to U.S. Trade Representative Jeffrey Goettman during the ongoing review of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

In a letter seen by the media, the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) listed Kenya among African countries whose policies allegedly block American products despite enjoying duty‑free access to the U.S market.

While Kenya remains technically open to U.S red meat imports, the Federation argued that exports remain minimal due to non‑tariff barriers.

“Non‑tariff barriers include Kenya’s burdensome import license system, restrictions on the trans-shipment of products, a lack of clarity on import veterinary medicine residue and microbiological standards,” USMEF stated.

The exporters further claimed that Kenya effectively bans U.S pork imports through a requirement for a Letter of Non‑Compete, which demands approval from domestic industry players before shipments can enter the country.

They also criticized import duties on beef and pork products, saying the tariffs make it difficult for American exporters to compete.

“Potential for U.S. pork exports to Kenya exists, particularly for hearts and livers. Unfortunately, Kenya effectively bans U.S. pork by maintaining a requirement for a Letter of Non‑Compete,” the Federation added.

The petition urged Washington to use AGOA negotiations to address market access concerns and push African countries to remove barriers affecting U.S exports.

AGOA grants African nations duty‑free access to the American market for thousands of products, but U.S exporters argue that reciprocal openness is lacking.

The Kenyan DAILY POST