Kenyan Slay Queen single mother shares video escorting her elderly mzungu lover to the airport as he jets out of the country - Huyu Guka Anakula Mali Safi







Thursday, June 4, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has sparked reactions on social media after sharing a video escorting her elderly mzungu lover to Moi International Airport as he travelled back to America following a short stay in the country.

The elderly man had travelled to Kenya to spend time with the lady.

In the clip, the beautiful lady, who is a single mother of one, is seen driving the elderly man to the airport while accompanied by her young son.

The emotional moment captured the couple sharing hugs and affectionate moments before the man proceeded for departure.

Her son was also seen waving goodbye to the elderly man as he prepared to board his flight.

The two appeared unbothered as they publicly displayed affection at the airport, despite their visible age gap.

Watch the video>>> below

A Kenyan lady shared the moment she escorted her white husband to the airport as he returned to America 🇺🇸🥹❤️. Long-distance relationships really test the strongest couples pic.twitter.com/sT0xfVShB6 — Shoky (@Shoky_Mayarni) June 3, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST