Latest PHOTO of legendary Kenyan footballer, DENNIS OLIECH, sparks concerns amid reports he is regularly spotted loitering in Kawangware - Ujana Ni Moshi







Friday, June 5, 2026 - A recent photo of former Kenyan international footballer, Dennis Oliech, has sparked concern among fans after it surfaced online.

The image, shared by a fan who posed alongside the once-celebrated striker, shows Oliech looking noticeably different from his glory days, with many social media users claiming that he appears to be going through a difficult phase in life.

Commenting on the photo, a social media user alleged that the former Harambee Stars captain has recently been spotted around Kawangware, an informal settlement in Nairobi, raising fresh concerns about his wellbeing.

During the peak of his football career, Oliech was among Kenya’s most famous celebrities.

He enjoyed a lavish lifestyle marked by flashy cars, high-end parties and romantic affairs with beautiful women.

However, after his football career declined, reports emerged that his financial situation had changed significantly.

He is also said to have spent a substantial amount of money caring for his ailing mother.

The latest photo has left many Kenyans reminiscing about his glory days while others called for support for the football legend.

The Kenyan DAILY POST