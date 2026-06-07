A “Sharp Boy” smoked out of his hideout in Ngumba Estate after wiping out over Ksh 450,000 from a LADY’s Mpesa account - Left only 18 bob (PHOTO)







Sunday, June 7, 2026 - Detectives from the Operation Support Unit (OSU) at the DCI headquarters have arrested a suspected SIM-swap fraudster accused of stealing over Sh450,000 from an unsuspecting woman’s M-Pesa account.

The suspect, identified as Oscar Livondo, siphoned Sh450,500 from the victim, leaving her with a balance of only Sh18.

According to investigators, the ordeal began in January 2019 when the victim travelled to the United States in search of job opportunities.

To ensure her Safaricom line remained active for M-Pesa transactions while abroad, she enrolled in Safaricom’s Daima programme, which keeps a line active for up to two years even without network usage.

Her SIM card reportedly functioned normally until May 24, 2024, when all cellular and M-Pesa services suddenly stopped working.

Upon returning to Kenya in December 2024, she discovered that her SIM card had been swapped without her consent.

Hoping to access her savings of about Sh450,500, she was shocked to find that her M-Pesa account balance stood at only Sh18.

Investigations later revealed that on October 15th, 2024, the money had allegedly been transferred in two quick transactions to a number registered under the name Oscar Livondo.

Detectives launched a manhunt and eventually tracked the suspect to a hideout in Ngumba Estate, where he was arrested.

A search conducted at his residence reportedly led to the recovery of two mobile phones and six SIM card holders believed to be linked to the fraudulent activities.

Oscar Livondo is currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of his arraignment in court.





The Kenyan DAILY POST