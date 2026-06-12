UDA Secretary General OMAR HASSAN exposed for keeping SIDE CHICKS in Kilimani - He loves them petite and lightskin







Friday, June 12, 2026 - United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Omar Hassan has been linked to multiple Side Chicks he is reportedly sponsoring in the leafy suburbs of Kilimani.

According to a source familiar with Omar’s womanizing lifestyle, the seasoned politician is said to have a preference for petite, light-skinned ladies.

He frequently sneaks to his side chicks’ residences during lunch breaks and on occasions when he visits high-end spas for grooming sessions.

Further claims indicate that Omar has been promising the women a good life, with reports suggesting that he has even encouraged some of them to have children with him.

“Amewapromise maisha poa wote wakimpea watoi,” the source revealed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST