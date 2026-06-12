LAZIMA UPANDE KITANDA - Former Nominated Senator, GLORIA OROBWA, reveals that nomination slots and appointments are given to women in hotel rooms (VIDEO)







Friday, June 12, 2026 - Former Nominated Senator, Gloria Orobwa, has claimed that most women who secure nomination slots in political parties and appointments into Government are often forced to compromise their dignity.

Speaking during an interview on Kameme FM, Orobwa alleged that some of the slots are negotiated and “dished out” in hotel rooms by influential Government officials and party bosses.

“Hii Nairobi ni kusurvive,” the former Senator said during the interview.

Her remarks have reignited debate around how women are appointed to Government positions and awarded nomination slots in political parties, with some arguing that merit is often overlooked in favour of behind-the-scenes dealings.

Orobwa was previously expelled from UDA over claims of disloyalty to the party and was replaced by Consolata Wabwire.

However, she has alleged that her expulsion was as a result of turning down advances from influential figures within the political circles.

Watch the video>>> below

Lazima Upande Kitanda - Former Nominated Senator, GLORIA OROBWA, reveals that nomination slots and appointments are given to women in hotel rooms pic.twitter.com/RUXXLJrIIG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST