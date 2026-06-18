UDA MP unveils house he has built for family of victim killed in former MP JOHANNA NG’ENO chopper crash (PHOTOs)







Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Belgut MP, Nelson Koech, has announced the completion of a new home for the family of the late Amos Kipngetich, one of the victims of the tragic helicopter crash that also claimed former Emurua Dikirr MP, Johanna Ng’eno.

In a post on social media, the MP revealed the house will be officially handed over during a prayer ceremony on Friday, June 19th, in Emurua Dikirr Constituency.

“This Friday we pray and dedicate the houses we built for the family of the late Amos Kipngetich,” he wrote.

The MP had pledged to not only build better homes for the victim’s mother and brothers but also promised to cover education costs for his sibling.

The Kenyan DAILY POST