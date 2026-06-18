GACHAGUA discloses how top officials in RUTO’s Administration are feeding him intelligence - “They Fear Walking Out Too Soon’

Thursday, June 18,
2026 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sensationally revealed
that he has been holding secret night meetings with senior officials in
President William Ruto’s Government.
Speaking on Thursday, June 19th, during an
engagement forum with Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) aspirants eyeing
elective seats in 2027, Gachagua disclosed that the closed-door meetings have
exposed deep discomfort within the administration.
According to the ex-DP, some Government insiders have been
feeding him intelligence while cautioning him on pitfalls to avoid.
He insisted that their identities will remain protected
until the right time.
“There are people within Government who are also consulting
with us, but we will protect their identity.”
“Most of them are very uncomfortable with this Government,
but they still need a salary,” Gachagua stated.
He directed all DCP-affiliated Members of Parliament to vote
against the Finance Bill 2026, urging them to push for an individual vote so
that Kenyans could see where each legislator stood.
He argued that any MP who skipped the vote should be deemed
to have supported the Bill and sided with President Ruto over the people.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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