Uber driver carjacked by two men posing as clients along Eastern Bypass - Taken to a forest, beaten and vehicle stolen (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - An Uber driver was on Monday evening carjacked by two men who posed as passengers along the Eastern Bypass in the Kamakis area, in a chilling incident that has raised concern among ride-hailing operators.

According to reports, two men requested a trip at around 7:30 PM, claiming that they were headed to Thika Girls High School to pick up their sick daughter.

The driver, identified as Freddie, obliged, unaware of the danger ahead.

However, upon reaching a murram road leading towards the school, the situation took a dramatic turn.

One of the suspects seated at the back seat tied the driver’s hands with a rope while the other took control of the vehicle.

The suspects then drove him into a nearby forest, where he was assaulted, restrained, and abandoned before escaping with the vehicle.

The stolen car is a silver Toyota Vitz, registration number KDJ 706L, which was last seen heading towards the Thika area near Thika Girls High School.

Police have since been informed of the incident and investigations have been launched to trace the suspects and recover the vehicle.

Cases of carjacking targeting ride-hailing drivers have been on the rise, with criminals increasingly using fake ride requests to lure unsuspecting motorists into isolated areas.

The Kenyan DAILY POST