Uber driver carjacked by two men posing as clients along Eastern Bypass - Taken to a forest, beaten and vehicle stolen (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 16,
2026 - An Uber driver was on Monday evening carjacked by two men who posed
as passengers along the Eastern Bypass in the Kamakis area, in a chilling
incident that has raised concern among ride-hailing operators.
According to reports, two men requested a trip at around 7:30 PM, claiming that they
were headed to Thika Girls High School to pick up their
sick daughter.
The driver, identified as Freddie, obliged, unaware of the danger
ahead.
However, upon reaching a murram road leading towards the
school, the situation took a dramatic turn.
One of the suspects seated at the back seat tied the
driver’s hands with a rope while the other took control of the vehicle.
The suspects then drove him into a nearby forest, where he
was assaulted, restrained, and abandoned before escaping with the vehicle.
The stolen car is a silver
Toyota Vitz, registration number KDJ 706L, which was last seen
heading towards the Thika area near Thika Girls High School.
Police have since been informed of the incident and
investigations have been launched to trace the suspects and recover the
vehicle.
Cases of carjacking targeting ride-hailing drivers have been on the rise, with criminals increasingly using fake ride requests to lure unsuspecting motorists into isolated areas.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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