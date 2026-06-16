Nimekupea KASUSU Kutoka Asubuhi! Drunk LADY embarrasses a man in dramatic public confrontation (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A dramatic video of an intoxicated woman confronting a man in public following a disagreement has gone viral on social media.

In the clip, the visibly agitated woman is seen grabbing the man by the collar along a busy road while demanding that he returns her phone.

As a crowd gathers to watch, she accuses him of being abusive and repeatedly insists that she has had enough of the relationship.

Despite the man's attempts to calm the situation and reason with her, the woman appears unwilling to listen, continuing to confront him as stunned onlookers watched the tense exchange unfold.

Watch the video>>> below

Nilikuwa kupeleka mtoi shule nikapatana na drama za pombe ya Monday😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xcmsEMJ6DR — Aku🇰🇪 (@Kamah__) June 15, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST