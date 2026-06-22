Truck driver hijacked and dumped in a thicket as suspects make away with lorry (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A truck driver is recovering after he was hijacked by unknown assailants who tied him up and abandoned him in a thicket before stealing his lorry.

According to information shared online, the incident occurred on Sunday when the driver was accosted by suspected carjackers while on duty.

The attackers tied the driver's hands behind his back and gagged him by tying his mouth shut before dumping him in a secluded area.

After overpowering the driver, the suspects drove away with the lorry.

Photos shared after the incident show the driver with his hands tied, highlighting the ordeal he went through at the hands of the criminals.

Members of the public have been urged to help trace the stolen vehicle.

The lorry is said to have distinctive writings and images on its body, making it easily identifiable.

Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information that may assist in its recovery is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the relevant authorities.

The Kenyan DAILY POST