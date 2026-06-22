Truck driver hijacked and dumped in a thicket as suspects make away with lorry (PHOTOs)

Monday, June 22, 2026 - A truck driver is recovering after he was hijacked by unknown assailants who tied him up and abandoned him in a thicket before stealing his lorry.
According to information shared online, the incident
occurred on Sunday when the driver was accosted by suspected carjackers while
on duty.
The attackers tied the driver's hands behind his back and
gagged him by tying his mouth shut before dumping him in a secluded area.
After overpowering the driver, the suspects drove away with
the lorry.
Photos shared after the incident show the driver with his
hands tied, highlighting the ordeal he went through at the hands of the
criminals.
Members of the public have been urged to help trace the
stolen vehicle.
The lorry is said to have distinctive writings and images on
its body, making it easily identifiable.
Anyone who spots the vehicle or has information that may assist in its recovery is encouraged to report to the nearest police station or contact the relevant authorities.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments