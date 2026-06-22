SHOCK as college LADY is found murdered at her rented house in Thika with some parts missing! Rest in peace ELIZABETH NGINA (PHOTOs)







Monday, June 22, 2026 - A cloud of grief has engulfed students and residents of Thika following the tragic death of Elizabeth Ngina, a 21-year-old student at Thika Technical Training Institute, whose body was found in her rented house under shocking circumstances.

According to reports, Elizabeth was found dead on Sunday, with some body parts missing.

Preliminary reports indicate that her head and several fingers were missing when her body was discovered, prompting a police investigation.

Detectives and forensic experts visited the scene and launched investigations to establish the circumstances surrounding the gruesome murder.

Police have confirmed that one suspect has already been arrested in connection with the incident as investigations gather pace.

Authorities are also searching for the missing body parts and working to establish the motive behind the killing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST