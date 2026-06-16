Tragedy as Kameme FM’s presenter, MUTHONI WA KIRUMBA’s son pushes a friend’s child to death in a swimming pool during a party hosted at her residence - Accused of deleting CCTV footage







Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A tragic incident reportedly occurred on Saturday during a party hosted at the residence of popular Kameme FM presenter, Muthoni Wa Kirumba, near Runda Estate, where a 2-year-old child is said to have died after falling into a swimming pool.

According to reports circulating online, the child was the son of a friend of the radio presenter who had attended the gathering.

The child's mother, who is said to be the wife of Gatundu South CDF Chairman, Peter Kinyita, was among the guests invited to the party and had attended with her son, unaware of the tragedy that would later unfold.

Claims made by social media personality Wanja Nyarari allege that Wa Kirumba sought assistance in covering up details surrounding the incident after the child's death.

Nyarari further alleged that CCTV footage from the residence was deleted.

The social media personality also claimed that Wa Kirumba went into hiding at the residence of a politician after DCI officers reportedly began looking into the matter.

Meanwhile, Wa Kirumba was notably absent from her mid-morning radio show following the tragic incident.





The father of the deceased child is a close friend of Wa Kirumba and they have been pictured together several times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST