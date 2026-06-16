If anything happens to me, this LUO man is responsible - KIKUYU LADY says and shares ‘threatening’ messages her boyfriend sent her after breaking up with him (SCRENSHOT)

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - A Kikuyu lady has raised an alarm
online, claiming her boyfriend threatened her after she tried to end their
relationship.
In a viral post, she shared the threatening messages the
boyfriend sent her and warned that if anything happened to her, he should be
held responsible.
While sharing the messages, she wrote: “Wueh I've dated
crazy and thought I was the crazy one but ikifika hapa I just want you to know
if anything happens to me, this luo man is responsible”
Screenshots shared show emotionally charged messages where
the man insists that she cannot leave him.
“Hakuna mahali unaenda… I am the golden one and you will
not stop this nonsense until you get me the way you want,” one message
read.
In another, he warned: “It’s stupid of you to think you
can quit now… Don’t let me get angry.”
The disturbing exchange has sparked conversations about toxic relationships.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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