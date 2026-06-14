TikToker blasts men who refuse to marry single mothers claiming ‘the kids come with blessings”, gets savage response (LOOK)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - A lively debate has erupted on social media after a TikTok user criticized men who rule out marrying women with children.

In a viral video, the netizen argued that children should never be viewed as a disadvantage in a relationship, claiming that they often come with blessings.

“Mwanaume mjinga anasema haezi oa dem ako na mtoto,” he said.

“Bro, those kids wako na high blessings. You never know where baraka zako ziko. Marry her and take the child as your own.”

While some social media users agreed with his sentiments, others were quick to challenge his perspective.

One particular response stood out and left many netizens in stitches.

“Kwani baba yao hataki baraka?” the netizen quipped.





The Kenyan DAILY POST