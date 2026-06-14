MILLICENT OMANGA opens up on weight loss struggles and pays glowing tribute to her Doctor husband – “Forever Grateful for the Man Who Believed in Me” (PHOTO)







Sunday, June 14, 2026 - Former nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has opened up about past struggles with weight and the unwavering support of her husband.

In a social media post on Sunday, June 14th, 2026, Omanga revisited her fitness journey with a throwback photo from the time she weighed 130 kilograms.

The image, she said, was more than a reminder of her physical weight.

“This photo takes me back to when I weighed 130kg. Looking at it now, I don’t just see the weight, I see the strength it took to start, the courage to keep going, and the love that carried me through,” she wrote.

She also paid glowing tribute to her Doctor husband, whom she fondly referred to as “Daktari,” for standing by her side throughout.

“The kilograms may have changed, but his support never did. Forever grateful for the man who believed in me even before I believed in myself.”

“Thank you, my husband,” she added.

Her reflection comes as she gradually opens up more about her personal life, having recently introduced her husband publicly in a rare online moment.

For years, Omanga kept her family life private despite her bold political presence.

Omanga’s transformation signals a refreshed public image as she eyes the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in the 2027 elections.

The Kenyan DAILY POST