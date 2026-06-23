From Ksh 3 Million to Ksh 50,000 - RUTO’s Government begins compensation of protest victims







Tuesday, June 23, 2026 - President Ruto’s Government has officially begun compensating victims of human rights violations linked to demonstrations and protests, releasing Ksh 448.7 million to 348 beneficiaries in the first phase.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 23th, the Panel of Experts on Compensation of Victims of Human Rights Violations confirmed that the payments cover incidents recorded between 2013 and 2025.

Victims were categorized into six groups based on the extent of harm, including fatalities, severe injuries, moderate injuries, minor injuries, aggravated sexual offences and economic loss.

“The Panel of Experts… has officially commenced the reparation process by providing compensation to eligible and verified victims,” the statement read.

The panel emphasized that only victims who consented to the process were compensated, noting that consent was the final requirement for disbursement.

Under the first phase, 115 families of victims who lost their lives received Ksh3 million each, amounting to Ksh345 million.

Twenty‑four victims with severe injuries were awarded Ksh 1 million each, while 137 victims with moderate injuries received Ksh 500,000 each.

Sixty victims categorized under minor injuries were compensated with Ksh 50,000 each.

Additionally, eight victims of aggravated sexual offences received Ksh 1 million each, and four beneficiaries who suffered economic losses were awarded Ksh 50,000 each.

The panel explained that every approved claim underwent a rigorous verification process, including registration, authentication, categorization of harm, approval and disbursement, in line with guidelines developed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR).

The move follows KNCHR’s recent presentation of a victims’ compensation report to President William Ruto.

However, the rollout has sparked complaints from some victims who allege that they were unfairly excluded from the compensation list.

The Kenyan DAILY POST