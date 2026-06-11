This VIDEO of a young couple having ‘fun’ in a public swimming pool has set tongues wagging - Look at the LADY’s reaction! (WATCH)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A video of a young couple enjoying themselves in a public swimming pool has sparked reactions on social media, with netizens divided over whether it was harmless fun or something more inappropriate.

At first glance, the clip appears to show two people simply having a good time in the water.

However, upon closer observation, many viewers believe there may have been more going on beneath the surface.

The lady’s facial expressions, in particular, have fueled speculation, with netizens convinced the pair were engaged in something cheeky while in the pool.

The viral video has triggered a heated online debate, with many condemning the couple for behaving inappropriately in a shared public space.

Others expressed discomfort at the thought of such conduct in shared facilities, with some even joking that the clip had convinced them to avoid public swimming pools altogether.

Watch the video on Facebook via this LINK>>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST