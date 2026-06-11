This VIDEO of a young couple having ‘fun’ in a public swimming pool has set tongues wagging - Look at the LADY’s reaction! (WATCH)

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A video of a young couple enjoying themselves in a public swimming pool has sparked reactions on social media, with netizens divided over whether it was harmless fun or something more inappropriate.
At first glance, the clip appears to show two people simply
having a good time in the water.
However, upon closer observation, many viewers believe there
may have been more going on beneath the surface.
The lady’s facial expressions, in particular, have fueled
speculation, with netizens convinced the pair were engaged in something cheeky
while in the pool.
The viral video has triggered a heated online debate, with
many condemning the couple for behaving inappropriately in a shared public
space.
Others expressed discomfort at the thought of such conduct
in shared facilities, with some even joking that the clip had convinced them to
avoid public swimming pools altogether.
Watch the video on Facebook via
this LINK>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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