LADY narrates how she caught her boyfriend cheating - His SIDE CHICK forwarded her messages of them flirting and badmouthing her







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A lady has taken to social media to narrate how she discovered her boyfriend was cheating on her after receiving a message from another woman.

In her post, the lady claimed that she received a “hey girlie” text in the morning accompanied by screenshots showing conversations between her boyfriend and his side chick.

The screenshots contained flirtatious exchanges between the two, as well as messages in which her boyfriend was speaking negatively about her behind her back.

According to her, the revelation also exposed instances where her boyfriend claimed to be in Nairobi for work, only for her to later learn that he was spending time with the other woman.

“I can’t be trying to build a kingdom with someone who loves the attention of villagers,” she wrote, expressing disappointment over the betrayal.

Check out her tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST