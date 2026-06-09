This elderly couple spotted in Nairobi CBD in matching outfits has wowed netizens - ‘Love is a beautiful thing’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday, June 09,
2026 - A heartwarming video of an elderly couple strolling through
Nairobi’s CBD in matching outfits has sparked lively reactions on social media.
In the viral clip, the gentleman is seen confidently leading
the way while his partner follows closely behind, both dressed in coordinated
attire that has captured the admiration of many online.
Matching outfits are often associated with younger couples
still in the early stages of romance, making the sight of an elderly pair
embracing the trend all the more touching.
The video has left many netizens impressed, with some
describing the couple as a beautiful example of enduring love and
companionship.
The couple has been hailed as a real-life illustration of
the timeless vow: “till death do us part.”
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Love is a beautiful thing... pic.twitter.com/bo5ZZdSiPl— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026
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