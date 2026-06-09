The SHOCKING moment armed thugs stormed a car yard along Kiambu Road and robbed a car dealer and client in broad daylight (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 09, 2026 - A viral video capturing the terrifying moment motorcycle-riding thugs stormed a popular car yard along Kiambu Road and robbed a car dealer and his client has left many Kenyans shocked.

In the chilling footage, the armed suspects are seen riding into the premises before confronting the dealer and the client.

The thugs allegedly forced the two to surrender an undisclosed amount of cash.

After executing the robbery, the gang quickly fled the scene on their motorbikes, leaving onlookers shaken.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over insecurity, with criminals appearing increasingly bold in carrying out daylight robberies.

However, some social media users have speculated that the robbery may have been an inside job.

Someone within the car yard could have collaborated with the suspects and tipped them off about the client, who was allegedly carrying a large amount of cash.

Watch the video>>> below

The shocking moment armed thugs stormed a car yard along Kiambu Road and robbed a car dealer and client in broad daylight pic.twitter.com/dzM30lapZd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST