The Growth Story Behind Rugby in Kenya

From School Fields to National Sport

Rugby arrived with British settlers in the early twentieth century and spent its first decades confined to a handful of Nairobi schools. The sport's transformation began when teachers and former players carried it beyond the capital.

The old boys of Blak Blad, a Kenyatta University club, formed Damu Pevu and ran clinics across the country.

By the time the first cohort of Kenya's 8-4-4 education system completed secondary school in 1990, rugby had earned a place on the schools sports calendar and the talent pipeline into western Kenya was open.

The Sevens Breakthrough

Kenya entered the World Rugby Sevens Series in 1999 and spent the best part of two decades as competitive outsiders. The Safari Sevens tournament, hosted in Nairobi, gave local players consistent exposure to world-class opposition.

One of the biggest upsets in rugby results history, and their defining moments came in Singapore in April 2016, when Kenya beat Fiji 30-7 in the cup final to claim their first-ever World Series title.

Under coach Benjamin Ayimba and captain Andrew Amonde, with Collins Injera named Player of the Final, the win sparked celebrations at home that few sporting results had previously matched.

A Game Held Back by Its Own Structures

However, the sevens success masks persistent problems at ground level, exemplified with the Kenya Cup repeatedly failing to attract a title sponsor, and KRU governance disputes driving commercial partners away at critical moments.

Of roughly 60 clubs in the country, only three have full corporate backing, and the gap between the visibility of Shujaa on the World Series circuit and the reality of under-resourced community clubs represents the sport's central challenge.

The Road Ahead

The Simbas were eliminated by Zimbabwe in the 2027 Rugby World Cup African qualification process, falling short of a tournament the country has never reached, but progress is visible nonetheless.

A high-performance camp alongside Western Province and the Blue Bulls reflected a more professional approach than previous cycles, and a SportPesa sponsorship deal worth KES 84 million over two years offers Shujaa some financial stability.

The Rugby Patrons Society recently became the first academy in Kenya to receive KRU certification, a step toward a more structured talent pathway. The foundations are firmer than they have ever been.