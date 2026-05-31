Tragedy in Kisii as 25 year old bar attendant is stabbed to death during an altercation with another woman







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - Police in Kenyenya Sub‑County, Kisii County, have launched investigations into the shocking death of 25‑year‑old bar attendant, Joy Chebet Melody.

The incident unfolded at Magena Market in the early hours of Saturday, May 30th, when Melody was allegedly stabbed in the abdomen during a heated altercation with another woman.

According to officers, the assailant, a 30‑year‑old woman, was arrested at the scene, with the knife recovered as evidence.

Melody was rushed to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital but tragically succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

“The victim was stabbed in the abdomen during an altercation with another woman; the knife was recovered at the scene,” police confirmed.

The suspect remains in custody assisting detectives, while Melody’s body lies at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting autopsy.

The case has sparked fresh debate on nightlife safety in Kisii.

The Kenyan DAILY POST