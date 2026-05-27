See how AMBER RAY stepped out dressed at Bar Next Door while in the company of her husband - Kufuga Kunguru Ni Ngumu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - City socialite, Amber Ray, was among the celebrities who headlined the much-hyped Luo Night at Bar Next Door, a popular entertainment joint along the Northern Bypass near Kiambu Road.

The mother of two arrived at the venue rocking a figure-hugging dress that accentuated her curves and left little to the imagination, instantly drawing attention from revelers and social media users.

Amber Ray was accompanied by her husband, businessman Kennedy Rapudo, as the couple enjoyed the lively event that attracted a huge crowd.

Amber Ray’s relationship with Rapudo has frequently been a topic of discussion on social media, with some critics often questioning why he supports her continued involvement in nightlife events and club appearances.

However, Rapudo has on several occasions publicly defended his wife, maintaining that he supports her lifestyle choices.

Watch the video>>> below

AMBER RAY at Bar Next Door pic.twitter.com/TpD3e7mdGE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 27, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST