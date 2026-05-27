Mali Ya Principal - Gen Z teacher turns up in class in an outfit that has left social media users with endless questions! See NYASH (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A young teacher has become
the talk of social media after showing up to class in an outfit that has
sparked mixed reactions online.
In a video shared on TikTok, the Gen Z teacher is seen
inside a classroom dressed in a stylish and eye-catching outfit that many
netizens described as “too fashionable” for a school setting.
The outfit, which consisted of a tight pair of trousers,
accentuated her curvaceous figure and quickly attracted attention online, with
many social media users questioning whether it was appropriate for a
professional learning environment.
While some users criticised the teacher’s dress code and
argued that educators should maintain a more official appearance while in
school, others defended her, saying there was nothing wrong with her fashion
choice as long as she remained decent and carried out her duties
professionally.
Is this the right outfit for a teacher while in class?
Watch the video>>> and be the judge
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Gen Z teacher in class pic.twitter.com/XQuv67SMPG— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
0 Comments