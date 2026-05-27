Mali Ya Principal - Gen Z teacher turns up in class in an outfit that has left social media users with endless questions! See NYASH (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A young teacher has become the talk of social media after showing up to class in an outfit that has sparked mixed reactions online.

In a video shared on TikTok, the Gen Z teacher is seen inside a classroom dressed in a stylish and eye-catching outfit that many netizens described as “too fashionable” for a school setting.

The outfit, which consisted of a tight pair of trousers, accentuated her curvaceous figure and quickly attracted attention online, with many social media users questioning whether it was appropriate for a professional learning environment.

While some users criticised the teacher’s dress code and argued that educators should maintain a more official appearance while in school, others defended her, saying there was nothing wrong with her fashion choice as long as she remained decent and carried out her duties professionally.

Is this the right outfit for a teacher while in class?

Watch the video>>> and be the judge

Gen Z teacher in class pic.twitter.com/XQuv67SMPG — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST