LADY goes wild after indulging in liquor at Meru’s new hottest club - Kwa Kweli Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A female reveler was captured on camera having the time of her life at The Black Perch, a new entertainment joint in Meru that has quickly become popular among young party lovers.

In the video, the energetic lady is seen taking over the dancefloor moments after the deejay played Bien’s hit collaboration with Tanzanian star, Ali Kiba, Finale.

The excited reveler pulled energetic dance moves that instantly grabbed the attention of fellow partygoers, with some stopping to cheer her.

At one point, she appeared completely lost in the music as the lively atmosphere inside the packed club intensified.

The entertaining clip was later shared on the club’s official Facebook page, where it sparked hilarious reactions from social media users.

Some netizens jokingly blamed the alcohol for the crazy stunts, with others praising the lady for bringing life to the party.

“Kwa kweli pombe sio supu,” one user commented humorously.

Watch the video>>> below

Hii ni pompe ama? pic.twitter.com/2viZiSOMSk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST