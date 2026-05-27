LADY goes wild after indulging in liquor at Meru’s new hottest club - Kwa Kweli Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)

Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - A female reveler was
captured on camera having the time of her life at The Black Perch, a new
entertainment joint in Meru that has quickly become popular among young party
lovers.
In the video, the energetic lady is seen taking over the
dancefloor moments after the deejay played Bien’s hit collaboration with
Tanzanian star, Ali Kiba, Finale.
The excited reveler pulled energetic dance moves that
instantly grabbed the attention of fellow partygoers, with some stopping to
cheer her.
At one point, she appeared completely lost in the music as
the lively atmosphere inside the packed club intensified.
The entertaining clip was later shared on the club’s
official Facebook page, where it sparked hilarious reactions from social media
users.
Some netizens jokingly blamed the alcohol for the crazy
stunts, with others praising the lady for bringing life to the party.
“Kwa kweli pombe sio supu,” one user commented humorously.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Hii ni pompe ama? pic.twitter.com/2viZiSOMSk— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 28, 2026
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