Slain Kisumu gangster, GUNMAN, mourned by his beautiful Slay Queen girlfriend - Why do these criminals bag hot women? Haka Kasichana ni Karembo (PHOTOs)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Slain Kisumu gangster, popularly known as “Gunman”, has been mourned online by his girlfriend following his death during a foiled robbery incident.

The suspected gang leader, who was on the police’s most wanted list over a string of violent robberies in Kisumu, was shot dead during a confrontation with police.

Following his death, his girlfriend, a stylish social media influencer, took to her accounts to mourn him and defend his controversial lifestyle.

In a series of emotional posts, she slammed critics who were celebrating his death, arguing that everyone eventually dies regardless of their lifestyle choices.

Her posts quickly sparked reactions online, with many social media users debating why notorious criminals often attract beautiful women despite their dangerous lifestyles.

Some users linked it to money, confidence and street influence, while others criticized the glorification of crime and gangster culture.

Check out her posts and photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST