Slain Kisumu gangster, GUNMAN, mourned by his beautiful Slay Queen girlfriend - Why do these criminals bag hot women? Haka Kasichana ni Karembo (PHOTOs)

Saturday, May 30,
2026 - Slain Kisumu gangster, popularly known as “Gunman”, has been mourned
online by his girlfriend following his death during a foiled robbery incident.
The suspected gang leader, who was on the police’s most
wanted list over a string of violent robberies in Kisumu, was shot dead during
a confrontation with police.
Following his death, his girlfriend, a stylish social media
influencer, took to her accounts to mourn him and defend his controversial
lifestyle.
In a series of emotional posts, she slammed critics who were
celebrating his death, arguing that everyone eventually dies regardless of
their lifestyle choices.
Her posts quickly sparked reactions online, with many social
media users debating why notorious criminals often attract beautiful women
despite their dangerous lifestyles.
Some users linked it to money, confidence and street
influence, while others criticized the glorification of crime and gangster
culture.
Check out her posts and photos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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