He Left No Wife or Children - Obituary of senior doctor at Karen Hospital who collapsed and died at a Nairobi mall emerges







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A senior doctor at The Karen Hospital who died after reportedly collapsing at a shopping mall in Karen has been laid to rest.

Dr. James Kariuki was a Senior Registrar in General Surgery and a Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at the hospital, where he was described as a dedicated and experienced medical professional.

Following his burial, his obituary surfaced on social media, drawing attention from colleagues, friends and members of the public who mourned his untimely death.

Despite his successful and decorated career in the medical field, the obituary revealed that Dr. Kariuki left behind no wife or children.





The Kenyan DAILY POST