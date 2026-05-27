Taxpayers’ Money Eaters!!! Lavish lifestyles of Kenyan Instagram baddies dating politicians and senior Government officials among them Interior PS RAYMOND OMOLLO (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - As many Kenyans continue to grapple with the high cost of living, some Instagram baddies are living lavish lifestyles funded by politicians and senior Government officials using looted taxpayers’ money.

From luxurious vacations and high-end shopping sprees to dining at expensive restaurants and driving flashy vehicles, the glamorous lifestyles displayed on social media have continued to attract public attention.

Their social media pages are often filled with photos and videos showcasing designer outfits, exotic holidays, luxury apartments and expensive nightlife experiences.

Below are some of the Instagram baddies who have been linked to powerful individuals in Government and politics.

Aisha Ochwada

Aisha Ochwada has been linked to a romantic affair with powerful Interior Principal Secretary, Raymond Omollo.

She is known for flaunting an extravagant lifestyle on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos of luxurious vacations, expensive fashion, fine dining and high-end vehicles.

Tina Clara

Tina is an upcoming Kamba actress and content creator.

She is linked to a romantic affair with The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi.

Itumbi is reported to have gifted her a luxurious Mercedes Benz GLE.

Mariona Saina

Mariona is reportedly having an affair with wealthy Nyabari Masaba Member of Parliament, Daniel Manduku.

Last week, they were spotted getting mushy at CJs Bar and Restaurant in Kisii.

Her lavish lifestyle is evident on Instagram, where she frequently shares photos and videos displaying her soft life.

Winnie Njenga

Winnie is a social media influencer and a former club host.

She is linked to a romantic affair with Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

Nyoro, who is among the majority shareholders at KPLC, is said to be funding her lavish lifestyle.

Tumeric

She is linked to a romantic affair with Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen.

She parades a soft life on Instagram reportedly funded by the powerful CS.

Gachagua recently slammed Murkomen for neglecting the security docket and labelled him “waziri wa sherehe” for hosting high-end parties where beautiful Slay Queens are invited.

The Kenyan DAILY POST