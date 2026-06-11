The Great Kitengela Land Heist: How PAUL WAIHENYA and Havensfield Limited Turned Dreams into Dust





In the scorching heat of 2020, hundreds of hardworking Kenyans - teachers, nurses, small business owners, boda riders and civil servants - poured their life savings into what they believed was a golden opportunity.

They bought 50x100 plots in Kimalat, Kitengela, from Heavensfield Limited, a company boldly fronted by its Managing Director and owner, Paul Waihenya. Titles were promised. Development was hyped.



The future looked secure. But behind the glossy pitches and smooth-talking sales team, a darker truth was already known to the man at the top. Two years later, the hammer fell. Government machinery moved in and took over the land. Entire plots vanished under compulsory acquisition or overlapping claims.

Families who had invested their hard-earned money, some every last shilling, were left staring at empty promises and legal nightmares.

When desperate buyers started digging, they discovered something explosive: Paul Waihenya had known about the impending takeover long before the sales closed. Staff interviews later confirmed that the red flags were there, but the plots kept selling.

For years, the victims have sought justice. Meeting after meeting. Calls after calls. Paul Waihenya’s responses? Delays, excuses, and eventually a so-called “compensation” offer that shocked everyone.





Instead of returning money or giving equivalent value in Nairobi or its environs, he herded groups of frustrated buyers to Malindi - a location 8 kilometers from Malindi Town, deep in the bush where an entire acre sells for as little as KSh 35,000.

Two hours of rough driving on bad roads from the actual town. No water. No electricity. No roads worth the name. Just raw, low-value bushland being paraded as fair replacement for prime Kitengela plots that people had paid hundreds of thousands for.

One buyer who made the trip said it best: “We were taken to a place that felt like punishment, not compensation. This is not restitution. This is insult on top of theft.”

The affected families are now more than 30 strong and their numbers are growing. They stand united. They have all the documents: agreements, payment receipts, correspondence. They are not asking for favors.

They are demanding what is rightfully theirs: Fair compensation with plots of equal or better value in Nairobi or its immediate environs, or full refund of every shilling paid, with interest for the years of agony and lost opportunities.

No more games. No more shifting goalposts. No more dangling worthless land in distant counties while Paul Waihenya continues business as usual, selling more plots to fresh victims.

This is no longer a private dispute. This is a public warning. Paul Waihenya and Havensfield Limited have allegedly turned what should have been legitimate real estate into a sophisticated con. Kenyans are tired.

The victims are organized. They have evidence, they have voices, and they are ready to speak louder through every available channel so that no more families lose their sweat and savings to the same trap. Enough is enough.





If you bought land from Havensfield Limited in Kimalat, Kitengela, or know someone who did, reach out to the growing group.

Share your story. Protect others. The time for silence is over.

Paul Waihenya, the people you took money from are watching. Kenya is watching. Deliver real justice, or the full weight of public accountability will keep coming. They want their land or money back. All of it. No more tricks.