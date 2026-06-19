The FULL LIST of 40 MPs who voted against Finance Bill 2026 as GACHAGUA lauds them as 'True Heroes who stood with Kenyans'







Friday, June 19, 2026 - The National Assembly on Thursday, June 18th, passed the Finance Bill 2026 during its third reading, paving way for the Presidential assent.

The bill, a key part of the Government’s 2026/27 budget plan, was approved after an electronic and manual vote that revealed deep divisions among lawmakers.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced the outcome, confirming 122 MPs supported the bill while 40 opposed it, with no abstentions.

“On the third reading of the finance bill, the ayes, electronic vote 103, manual vote 19, total 122. The nays, electronic vote 36, manual vote 4, total 40. Abstentions nil, so the results, the ayes have it,” Wetang’ula declared.

Among the 40 dissenting MPs were Wakili Edward Muriu (Gatanga), Thaddeus Nzambia (Kilome), Joshua Kimilu (Kaiti), Stephen Mule (Matungulu), Onesmus Ngogoyo (Kajiado North), Jayne Kihara (Naivasha), Edith Nyenze (Kitui West), Makali Mulu (Kitui Central), Amos Mwago (Starehe), Mark Mwenje (Embakasi West), Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), Babu Owino (Embakasi East), Caleb Hamisi (Saboti), Caroli Omondi (Suba South) and Wilberforce Oundo (Funyula), among others.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, now leader of the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP), praised the lawmakers who opposed the bill, describing them as “true heroes” who stood with ordinary Kenyans.

“History will remember the 40 Honorable Members of the National Assembly who stood with the people of Kenya.”

“You are the true heroes of our Nation,” he said.

Gachagua expressed confidence that voters will reward the dissenting MPs in the 2027 General Elections, while criticizing those who supported or skipped the vote.

He urged Kenyans to take note of the legislators who rejected the bill, arguing their stance reflected the public’s concerns.





The Kenyan DAILY POST