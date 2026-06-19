SHOCK as an individual falls to his death at Aga Khan University Hospital under mysterious circumstances (STATEMENT)







Friday, June 19, 2026 - The Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi has confirmed the death of an individual who fell from one of its buildings under unclear circumstances.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18th, the hospital expressed deep remorse over the tragedy and extended condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased.

The identity of the victim was not disclosed.

The hospital’s management announced that it had launched an internal probe in collaboration with local investigative authorities to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The hospital is cooperating with the relevant authorities as they investigate the matter,” the statement read in part.

The institution further appealed for privacy for the family during the ongoing investigations and emphasized the importance of respecting the dignity of patients and staff.

Management underscored its commitment to ensuring safety within the facility and urged the public to allow investigators to carry out their work without interference.





The Kenyan DAILY POST