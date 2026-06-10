Somali Referee OMAR ARTAN speaks out after he was denied entry into the US ahead of FIFA World Cup amid global uproar - “I’m in Positive Mood” (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Somali referee, Omar Artan, has spoken out after being denied entry into the United States ahead of the FIFA World Cup, a decision that sparked global uproar and debate over travel restrictions for tournament officials.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9th, the 34‑year‑old maintained optimism despite the setback.

“Despite the circumstances, I am in a positive mood, and I am focused on the next challenges in my refereeing career,” Artan said.

He expressed gratitude to FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for standing by him during the ordeal.

“I would like to thank FIFA and CAF for all their support, and I promise to keep my refereeing levels up as I concentrate on the future,” he added.

Artan also thanked fans and colleagues for their encouragement, wishing success to referees selected for the tournament.

“I want to thank the football family for their messages and wish my colleagues all the best success during the World Cup.”

“I look forward to joining them again in future competitions,” he concluded.

His remarks come amid reports of heightened scrutiny for World Cup participants entering the U.S.

Senegal’s delegation reportedly faced additional checks upon arrival, while Uzbekistan’s team endured inspections involving sniffer dogs.

Iran’s squad has also been hit by visa denials.

While the decision has sparked global uproar, U.S authorities insist all travelers, athletes, coaches, staff and officials remain subject to individual security screening and admissibility assessments.

The Kenyan DAILY POST