Education CS OGAMBA MIGOS confirms drastic changes to the school calendar in response to the recent spate of unrest







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos on Wednesday, June 10th, announced that the Ministry of Education will review the school calendar to shorten the second term, beginning in the 2027 academic year.

The CS explained that investigations into the recent wave of unrest in senior secondary schools had linked the disturbances to the extended duration of Term 2.

“Starting next year, the Ministry shall rationalise the school calendar to ensure that the terms are balanced and that the second term is not as long as it has been,” he stated.

Currently, the second term runs for 14 weeks, compared to 12 weeks for the first term and nine weeks for the third.

Ogamba confirmed that the new format will standardize all terms to 12 weeks.

“We are now going to rationalise that and have 12 weeks across the board,” he reiterated.

The CS maintained that the mid‑term dates for this year’s second term remain unchanged, scheduled between June 24th and June 28th.

He clarified that students already sent home due to unrest will be handled on a case‑by‑case basis by their respective school administrations.

“For the students who have already gone home and are coming back, such cases will be treated individually by the heads of those institutions,” he said.

Ogamba urged parents and guardians to use the break to guide and support their children, stressing that grievances raised by learners should be addressed through schools.

He further directed institutions to urgently convene Parents Association meetings to review learner welfare and the state of affairs.

His statement comes amid unrest that has disrupted learning in 204 schools nationwide.

The Kenyan DAILY POST