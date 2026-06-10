Education CS OGAMBA MIGOS confirms drastic changes to the school calendar in response to the recent spate of unrest

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Education Cabinet Secretary Ogamba Migos on Wednesday, June 10th, announced that the Ministry of Education will review the school calendar to shorten the second term, beginning in the 2027 academic year.
The CS explained that investigations into the recent wave of
unrest in senior secondary schools had linked the disturbances to the extended
duration of Term 2.
“Starting next year, the Ministry shall rationalise the
school calendar to ensure that the terms are balanced and that the second term
is not as long as it has been,” he stated.
Currently, the second term runs for 14 weeks, compared to 12
weeks for the first term and nine weeks for the third.
Ogamba confirmed that the new format will standardize all
terms to 12 weeks.
“We are now going to rationalise that and have 12 weeks
across the board,” he reiterated.
The CS maintained that the mid‑term dates for this year’s
second term remain unchanged, scheduled between June 24th and June
28th.
He clarified that students already sent home due to unrest
will be handled on a case‑by‑case basis by their respective school
administrations.
“For the students who have already gone home and are
coming back, such cases will be treated individually by the heads of those
institutions,” he said.
Ogamba urged parents and guardians to use the break to guide
and support their children, stressing that grievances raised by learners should
be addressed through schools.
He further directed institutions to urgently convene Parents
Association meetings to review learner welfare and the state of affairs.
His statement comes amid unrest that has disrupted learning
in 204 schools nationwide.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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