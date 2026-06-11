Somali referee OMAR ARTAN lands prestigious UEFA job after being barred from officiating in FIFA World Cup in U.S







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Somali referee, Omar Artan, has secured a landmark appointment with UEFA after being barred from officiating at the FIFA 2026 World Cup in the United States.

Artan, who was denied entry at Miami International Airport despite holding a valid visa, was later accused by the Trump administration of alleged links to terrorist organisations.

In a dramatic turnaround, UEFA has confirmed that Artan will officiate the UEFA Super Cup on August 12th in Salzburg, Austria, pitting Champions League winners, Paris Saint‑Germain, against Europa League champions, Aston Villa.

The decision follows a new framework agreed between UEFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin praised Artan’s credentials, stating:

“Omar Artan is an excellent young but already experienced referee, who has proven himself at the highest competition level of the Confederation of African Football.”

“Football is made to connect people, and UEFA wants to show its respect to Omar and his outstanding officiating skills, which had earned him such a prestigious nomination.”

“I am grateful to my friend CAF President Patrice Motsepe for supporting enthusiastically our initiative.”

The appointment is historic, as UEFA has traditionally relied exclusively on European referees for the fixture.

The Kenyan DAILY POST