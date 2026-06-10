Heartbroken KIKUYU man, MURAYA MWANGI, shares more private messages between his cheating wife and Senator JOE NYUTU - Anakuliwa Bibi Kama Njugu Karanga







Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - A little-known Kikuyu man identified as Muraya Mwangi has become a social media sensation after exposing an extra-marital affair between his wife and Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu.

Muraya discovered his wife’s cheating behaviour after snooping through her phone.

He lamented that he had trusted his wife after exchanging vows in a church wedding, only to later discover that she was involved in an affair with the vocal Senator.





Ironically, Muraya’s wife, Lisah, runs a podcast where she talks about God-centred marriages and relationships.

Muraya has since leaked more private messages between his wife and the Senator.

Check out the messages.

The Kenyan DAILY POST