Siko Tayari Kwa Divorce! DRAMA as a woman begs a judge to speak to her husband after he caught her cheating with a boda boda rider and filed for divorce (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 11, 2026 - A virtual court session turned emotional after a woman passionately pleaded with the judge to intervene and help save her marriage after her husband filed for divorce following prolonged domestic disputes.

In the widely shared Zoom court proceedings, the woman openly expressed her desire to remain in the marriage, insisting that she was not ready to part ways with her husband despite the challenges they had faced.

"Siko ready kwa divorce. Bado nampenda," she told the court, translating to, “I am not ready for divorce. I still love him.”

The woman urged the judge to speak directly to her estranged husband in a bid to persuade him to reconsider his decision.

However, her husband remained firm, telling the court that he no longer wished to continue with the marriage.

According to him, he had spent more than a year trying to repair the relationship, but his efforts had failed to yield any positive results.

He maintained that the marriage had irretrievably broken down and that divorce was the only viable option left.

Watch the video>>> below

Drama in the marriage court! Woman allegedly cheats with a boda boda guy,



husband files for divorce immediately.



Now she’s on her knees begging the judge for two months to reconcile because she still love him and he’s her sole provider.



But mzee is not having any of it, he’s… pic.twitter.com/2wLZI2MbIW — The Oligarch (@NytoP2PMwangi) June 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST